Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Lakeia from Norfolk

It’s Tuesday! So you know what that means Bombshells and Bombers? We have our Fashion Bombshell of the Day ! Today’s Fashion Bombshell is Lakeia @keiabeia___ from Norfolk! Scroll down to check her out!

Lakeia writes , “ I would describe my style as very versatile. I love that I am able to pull of any aesthetic.”

“I would say my style is very diverse, I love to get creative and tell stories with my looks. My style is inspired a lot from the 70s, 80s and 90s era,” she continues.

What do you say? To check out more of Lakeia style, head over to her Instagram at keiabeia___ . Comment below and tell mw what you think.

