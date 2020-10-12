On the Scene: Cardi B Celebrated Her Birthday in Las Vegas Wearing a Gold and White Lena Berisha Gown, City Girl JT in a Vintage Mugler Corset, Zerina Akers in Jacquemus and More!

The young rapper is no stranger when it comes to elaborate celebrations and this one was no different. Cardi B stunned in a gold and white SS 20/21 gown by Lena Berisha as she celebrated her birthday in Las Vegas.

The top of the gown is made of gold straps that create a corset-like bodice and extends up and around the neckline. The floor length white skirt of the dress fell just below the waistline and accented her hips.

Cardi’s guest also gave us a few fashion moments, lets take a look:

Beyonce’s stylist Zerina Akers wore a white dress by Jacquemus.

City Girls showed up wearing all black. Jt served in a vintage Mugler corset, with a black mini skirt from Grayscale. It was paired with shoes from Rene Caovilla and her bag was by Judith Leiber. She was styled by Mitch Ford.

Yung Miami stepped out in a Alexander McQueen runway top and YSL pants. It was paired with a $2,000 Lanvin cat pencil bag and Tom Ford shoes.

Queen Naja wore an $289 Alejandro Collection Corset with $229 matching leggings .

Tommie rocked $1,400 lilac tulle Gucci leggings with a matching long sleeved leotard similar to this $1500 top.

Which one of these looks did you like best?