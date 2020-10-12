On the Scene at Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill’s Fashion Bomb Wedding: Cynthia Bailey in Brides by Nona Couture Atelier, Porsha Williams in Esé Azénabor Atelier, Eva Marcille in Katie May, and More!

Over the weekend, Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill tied the knot with a glamorous wedding surrounded by family and friends! The guest list and bridesmaids included familiar faces like Eva Marcille, Kandi Burruss, Marlo Hampton and many more! Complete with a white, gold, and black color scheme, guests of the bride and groom followed a all-black dress code to fit the grandeur vibes for the evening.

Let’s get into some of the best looks from the evening:

Cynthia Bailey looked captivating in her pink sequin wedding gown and white reception dress which were both designed by Brides by Nona Couture Atelier.

Drew Sidora posed with Karen Huger in MNM Couture, styled by @isthatjawny.

Syleena Johnson wore Elite Pour La Vie dress and Christian Louboutin heels, styled by Robbin Mykia Lewis and hair by @itslatoyasworld.

Gizelle Bryant wore $346.50 Badgley Mischka’s Peal Embellished Belted Wrap Dress.

Photography by @sterlingpics

Porsha Williams stunned in Esé Azénabor Atelier, styled by Jeremy Haynes with hair by @bkluvsme and makeup by @sophslayz.

Tamica Lee posed with Karen Huger in Pedram Couture.

Photography by @morrisde

Kandi Burruss wore La Femme Fashion, styled by Hause of Glam. Her glam included hair styled by Derek Jae, makeup by Tae Rene’, and nails by Imnails.

Photography by @inijephoto

Eva Marcille wore Katie May, styled by Jeremy Haynes.

Shot by @imerickrobinson

Quad Webb wore an Area dress accessorized with a Gedebe bag and Rene Caovilla sandals, styled by Jeremy Haynes. Her glam included hair by @lacedbyvonte_ and makeup by Dominque Chevon.

More pics from the evening!

Thoughts on the looks?