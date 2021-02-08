Fashion Bomb Men: Steve Harvey Hosts 2021 NFL Honors in Black and White Tom Ford Fall 2020 Ensemble
Our 2020 FABYs Most Fashionable Man Steve Harvey hosted last night’s 2021 NFL Honors ceremony! Of course, Harvey brought his jokes roasting the Patriots team in his opening monologue and he also came with his dapper style as he was screen-ready in a designer black and white suit.
Steve Harvey kept it fresh and clean in a Tom Ford Fall 2020 look while hosting the 2021 NFL Honors, styled by Elly Karamoh. He was even spotted in a cheery mood backstage at the ceremony giving us a moment of dancing to Michael Jackson’s “Rock My World”.
View this post on Instagram
What do you think of our 2020 FABYs Most Fashionable Man’s fit?