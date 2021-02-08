Black History Month Bomb Product of the Day: Aisha Nikole’s Luxury Fragrance, Red Roses Perfume
Bomb product of the day : Aisha Nikole Collection perfume!
Black Owned Perfume brands are practically non-existent, especially in the luxury space. Why? It all boils down to access.
Aisha Nikole knew this when she decided to jump in the Industry, but she pushed forward to create her dream of owning a luxury fragrance brand.
Her inaugural fragrance, POUR FEMME Indian RED ROSES perfume is a tribute to femininity and made for the Confident, Sensual, and Powerful woman. The scent combines Belgian creamy milk chocolate, and vanilla into a blend of desire, perfect for Valentine’s Day !
Grab yours at AishaNikole.com.