Sevyn Streeter Wows in Red Sweet Talk Swim Halter Wrap Crop Top and Mesh Leggings for New Music Video
Singer Sevyn Streeter recently took to Instagram to reveal that she has new music on the way. In the post, she also teased that a music video would accompany the new music as she was spotted rocking a fiery red ensemble while on set.
Sevyn Streeter wore a red two-piece set by Sweet Talk Swim which featured the brand’s $65 “Ibiza” wrap crop top and $90 mesh patch leggings. She accessorized with a black fabric and metal belt and went with straight hair and soft glam to complete her look! Her look was styled by Deonte’ “DeO” Nash with makeup by David Velasquez and hair by DaVonte Blanton.
Are you ready for her new music and video?