Fashion Bomb Men: A$AP Rocky Attends 2021 Tribeca Film Festival for Premiere of His Documentary ‘Stockholm Syndrome’ in Celine Black Suit and Bottega Veneta Leather Shoes
Fashion Bomb Men flash! Rapper and all-around fashionisto A$AP Rocky attended the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival for the premiere of his documentary Stockholm Syndrome, donning a well-tailored suit and designer shoes.
For the premiere, A$AP rocky wore a Celine Homme double-breasted suit paired with $860 Bottega Veneta “Derby” leather shoes. As for that standout pearl piece around his neck, it is the 18kt White Gold and White South Sea Pearl Lariat necklace by Galt and Bro. He also opted for pearl rings for his remaining accessories along with a braided hairstyle to complete his look. His look was styled by Matthew Henson.
Photos: @thehapablonde