Kim Kardashian Goes Green in Latest Photoshoot Wearing Vintage Jean Paul Gaultier Green Suit, Luis De Javier SS21 Flame Corset Bodysuit, and Amina Muaddi Green Crystal Pumps
Kim Kardashian’s latest photoshoot featured a green color theme where the entrepreneur rocked a look following the shoot’s green hues.
Kim Kardashian wore a vintage Jean Paul Gaultier green pantsuit which included a double-breasted blazer and slim-leg trousers. The suit was paired with a Spring/Summer 2021 corset bodysuit by Luis De Javier. The sculptured corset appears in a flame-like design complete with an actual green flame painted on the garment.
For accessories, she wore the $111.48 Lilith by Sita “Ancient of Days” choker (sold out) and $1,345 Amina Muaddi “Karma” pumps.
Her look was styled by Sita Abellan with her hair by Chris Appleton and makeup by Ash K. Holm.
Photos: Sita Abellan