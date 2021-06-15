Fashion Bomb Daily Shop Designer Spotlight: Seville Michelle + Her Hoop Earrings Are Lizzo and Alicia Key-Approved, Now Available on Fashion Bomb Daily Shop

We are always highlighting new, diverse designers who’s talents simply cannot go unnoticed! Today, we would like to introduce you to our newest addition to the Fashion Bomb Daily Shop: jewelry designer Seville Michelle and her self-named brand‘s hoop earrings that the celebrities cannot get enough of.

Seville Michelle was born and raised in Queens, New York where much of her style was influenced by the culture and lifestyle she was surrounded by on a daily basis. We often recognize the 1990s as one of the most influential eras of fashion and jewelry, and so does Seville when it comes to her design process and inspiration. She indulged herself in the biggest trends of the decade including the oversized doorknocker earrings and chunky gold chains. Matched with the nightlife scene of the time, Seville characterizes her jewelry designs as a re-imagination of the accessories from her youth, merging New York’s street style with its luxury side as well.

Stepping on the fashion scene in 2009, Seville landed her pieces at Patricia Field’s store, House of Field, where she was already breaking barriers with her shoulder jewelry, or epaulets, with more fresh ideas in the works.

During her time at the House of Field, she developed her now-immensely popular hoop earrings. Appearing in various shapes and wrapped in luxe fabrics like snakeskin, Seville Michelle’s earrings quickly soared to unimaginable heights landing on celebrities such as Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez, Lizzo and so many more.

Seville Michelle and her ultra-chic hoop earrings have been featured in several magazines including Vogue, Complex, Forbes, and Glamour to name a few. Additionally, she frequently works with the NBA and designed jewelry for Roxanne Shante’s Netlfix film Roxanne Roxanne. Seville also operates Seville for the People, an educational company that gives back to communities in need and has been featured on the Today Show.

