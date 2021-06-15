Leona Lewis and Designer Maxie J Speak Out About Michael Costello: ‘He’s the Biggest Bully of Them All’

Just yesterday, designer Michael Costello accused Chrissy Teigen of cyberbullying him, causing him depression and pushing him to the brink of suicide. Since making headlines including ours, two women of the industry have also come forward to share their personal experiences with Michael Costello, claiming that “he’s the biggest bully of them all”.

Ellaè Lisquè designer Maxie J commented under our post highlighting the story, reciting an incident between her and Costello which resulted in the two apparently coming to blows in a fabric store. She shares, “But he’s not telling the whole story which is absolutely making my skin crawl, he was getting blacklisted for calling me the ‘N’ word twice, once online and once in person. He was able to get his PR team to turn it around and claim ‘photoshop’, but then a year later, I see him a fabric store and he calls me the ‘N’ word to my face. We had a whole fist [punch emoji] fight in the fabric store and everything [palm face emoji]. I didn’t even know this man and I was brand new to the industry, he continued to bully me 7 years ago and now he wanna claim victim? He really needs to chill, DRAMA king at his finest.“

Singer Leona Lewis also shared her story today where she claimed she was booked to do a charity fashion with Michael Costello as her assigned designer of which he refused to work with her due to her body type. She states, “When I got to my fitting, I was made to feel very awkward and uncomfortable as the dress was a sample size and he/his team clearly did not want to alter it to fit me. This came as a total surprise because weeks prior I was told that they would make the dress work for me.” She proceeds, “At the next fitting , the night before the show, with no explanation at all, Michael refused to turn up. He no longer wanted to dress me and he abandoned his commitments to me and the show which made me well aware that I wasn’t the body type required.“

The incident resulted in Lewis pulling out of the show and watching from the crowd. She expressed that she was “embarrassed and deeply hurt” as well as “humiliated” because she felt this situation made her seem “difficult” to work with to the press and others.

Both Maxie J and Leona Lewis both wished him healing and hopes of change with Maxie J typing, “I’m just praying he learns from his actions THIS go round.” While Lewis adds, “I wish him so much love and healing.”

