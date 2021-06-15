Vote For Fashion Bombshell of the Month for March 2021: Will it Be Patty from New York Cali from South Carolina Tamar from Georgia or Brittany from Texas

Hey Bombshells! Its that time again, and we want to hear from you. Vote for Fashion Bombshell of the Month for March of 2021, here are the contenders.

Patty from New York

Patty writes, “I’m a woman of very few words, so I often let my attire introduce. My style is very versatile but fashion is how I speak, my favorite outlet to express. My business is “Piece by PMR” where I hand-paint/hand-craft apparel and accessories, 98% of my handbags/outfits are my way of highlighting black-but making it fashion. I usually wear one of my painted/crafted bags or outfits, to pull my entire look together. “

Cali from South Carolina

Cali says, “My style I would say it’s edgy & glam with a little bit of sex appeal, Every time I dress up I like to give myself different characters to go with my look I feel it makes dressing up more fun to be somebody different every time I step out and not giving out the same but keeping it 100% me.”

Tamar from Georgia.

Her style is laid back and polished. She mixes muted colors with classic patterns and great accessories!

Brittany from Texas.

When asked to describe her style Brittany said, “trendy, easy and versatile.” Brittany’s looks are easy going everyday looks that can be worn day or night, dressed up or down.

Vote on who you think should become Fashion Bombshell of the Month. Winner goes on for a chance to become Fashion Bombshell of the Year presented @theFabysAwards



