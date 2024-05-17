Noticeably absent from this year’s MET Gala, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were spotted out on a date night Sunday evening in honor of Mother’s Day.

The stylish fashion bomb duo looked incredible with the ‘Fenty Beauty’ founder rocking a red and white graphic Comme Des Garcon look that she accessorized with a black Gucci Bag, and open-toe Amina Muaddi sandals.

For the special occasion, A$AP looked sharp in a navy knitted sweater, that he paired with black trousers and combat boots.

Although were not sure why the pair decided to take a hiatus from this year’s Met Gala, they are certainly making up for it by serving us some of the most brilliant looks, where street fashion meets glam.

Check out Rihanna slay the scene!

What say you? Hot! or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: Backgrid Images