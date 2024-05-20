Naomi Campbell isn’t the only one pulling out archive dresses from her collection as Jada Pinkett Smith was recently captured attending the LGBT Center gala in Los Angeles Saturday evening in an Alaïa dress that the star wore back in 2004.

In an instagram post, the ‘Worthy’ author shared the image below with a caption that read, “Sis had to pull out that Alaïa piece she wore damn near twenty years ago for tonight’s event✨“

The black Alaïa dress that has gold detailing atop and at the waist, is characterized with a high-slit and mid cutouts.

Jada opted for a black open toe heel, and kept her accessories to a minimum with gold hoop earrings, and a bangle.

Can we just get into how exceptionally well Jada has aged over the years? If you recall, Jada initially wore the dress to the Hollywood Awards Gala in 2004 with her life partner, Will Smith.

Now the Actress and Singer is in her fifties, and it’s clear to see that she’s aging like fine wine. With a similar physique to the body figure she had in the early 2000’s, and a face card that doesn’t decline, it makes us wonder what her beauty secrets are.

Whatever she’s doing, we certainly applaud her, and when you prioritize self-love- it undoubtedly shows.

What say you? Hot! or Hmm..?

Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction