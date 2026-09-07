Ciara Announces She’s Pregnant With Baby No. 5

Ciara is expecting her fifth child. The singer shared the news on Sunday, September 6th, alongside husband Russell Wilson, captioning their announcement “One more person to Love.”

The reveal came in the form of a sweet backyard video showing shirts for their children, Future, Sienna, Win, and Amora, hanging on a clothesline, followed by an added blank baby onesie representing their newest addition. Ciara then posed beside the clothesline, revealing her baby bump, before she and Wilson held up five fingers together to celebrate baby number five.

This will be Ciara’s fifth child overall and her fourth with Wilson. She is already mom to Future Zahir, whom she shares with rapper Future, along with Sienna Princess, Win Harrison, and Amora Princess with Wilson. The couple, married since 2016, celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary this past July. Wilson has long expressed his desire to grow their family further, previously telling E! News, “I want to have five, Ciara does too. We’ll see. Hopefully, I can convince her.”

The announcement was met with an outpouring of congratulations from friends and fans, including La La Anthony.

📸 Tisha Brenee