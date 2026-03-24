On the Scene + Interviews at the Fashion Scholarship Fund Gala: Ciara in Willy Chavarria, Jerry Lorenzo, Law Roach, and More!

The Fashion Scholarship Fund celebrated its Class of 2026 FSF Scholars and Virgil Abloh “Post-Modern” Scholars during FSF LIVE, the organization’s 89th annual gala held at The Glasshouse in New York City. A total of 160 students from 75 colleges and universities were recognized for their potential to shape the future of fashion across creative, business, and marketing sectors, with over $1.9 million in scholarships awarded.

Hosted by Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, the evening honored Law Roach, Ciara and Russell Wilson, and PVH CEO Stefan Larsson, while also recognizing Travis Scott for his continued support through the Cactus Jack Foundation.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 23: Travis Scott speaks onstage at the Fashion Scholarship Fund annual gala at the Glasshouse on March 23, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Fashion Scholarship Fund)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 23: Kuan Jackson speaks onstage, Raul Lopez, Amanda Smith, Gabriella Karefa-Johnson and Travis Scott, at the Fashion Scholarship Fund annual gala at the Glasshouse on March 23, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Fashion Scholarship Fund)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 23: (L-R) Future Zahir Wilburn, Willa Bennett, Sienna Princess Wilson, Ciara and Russell Wilson attend the Fashion Scholarship Fund annual gala at the Glasshouse on March 23, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Fashion Scholarship Fund)

Take a look:

Ciara attended the gala alongside Russell Wilson and their children, Future and Sienna, with Ciara wearing a Willy Chavarria look that reflected the designer’s structured tailoring.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 23: (L-R) Future Zahir Wilburn, Russell Wilson, Ciara, Sienna Princess Wilson and Willa Bennett speak onstage at the Fashion Scholarship Fund annual gala at the Glasshouse on March 23, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Fashion Scholarship Fund)

The family introduced Ciara and Wilson during the evening, highlighting their contributions to fashion, philanthropy, and culture as honorees.

Jerry Lorenzo spoke about honoring PVH CEO Stefan Larsson, whom he named as a mentor in his career journey. “Keep everything honest and authentic to who you are,” he said, sharing the advice that continues to guide him and that he now passes on to emerging designers navigating the industry.

Christian Siriano reflected on his role as a mentor and why showing up for the next generation matters. “That’s why I’m here. Without the younger generation, we kind of have nothing,” he said. He also spoke to his design philosophy: “I’ve always made sure that I dressed women of different shapes, sizes, bodies, and cultures. I don’t really care—I just want to make you feel fabulous.”

Gabriella Karefa-Johnson attended the Fashion Scholarship Fund Gala wearing a Self-Portrait look as she was honored for her contributions to the fashion industry and continued support of emerging talent. Speaking to aspiring creatives, she shared, “You might sometimes feel like you don’t fit in, but the people who don’t fit in are the people fashion needs the most,” encouraging the next generation to stay true to themselves and push the industry forward.

June Ambrose emphasized the importance of discovery and staying connected to new talent. “I’m on the hunt! This organization is great at culminating and collecting a group of amazing up and coming designers,” she shared, underscoring the FSF’s role as a pipeline for future industry leaders.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 23: Kuan Jackson speaks onstage at the Fashion Scholarship Fund annual gala at the Glasshouse on March 23, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Fashion Scholarship Fund)

The evening also spotlighted the FSF Chairman’s Award, with finalist presentations centered on cross-industry collaboration. Kuan Jackson was awarded the $25,000 prize, presented by Amanda Smith and Raul Lopez. Leading up to the gala, scholars participated in a series of immersive experiences across New York City, including panels at PVH’s Calvin Klein headquarters, discussions at WWD, and programming at the LVMH Tower, offering direct access to industry leaders and insight into the business of fashion.

See more images from the event below:

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 23: (L-R) Russell Wilson, Sienna Princess Wilson, Ciara and Future Zahir Wilburn attend the Fashion Scholarship Fund annual gala at the Glasshouse on March 23, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Fashion Scholarship Fund)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 23: Carl Curry, Christian Siriano and Daphne Velghe attend the Fashion Scholarship Fund annual gala at the Glasshouse on March 23, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Fashion Scholarship Fund)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 23: Christian Siriano attends the Fashion Scholarship Fund annual gala at the Glasshouse on March 23, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Fashion Scholarship Fund)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 23: Gabriella Karefa-Johnson attends the Fashion Scholarship Fund annual gala at the Glasshouse on March 23, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Fashion Scholarship Fund)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 23: Travis Scott and Tommy Hilfiger attend the Fashion Scholarship Fund annual gala at the Glasshouse on March 23, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Fashion Scholarship Fund)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 23: Gabriella Karefa-Johnson attends the Fashion Scholarship Fund annual gala at the Glasshouse on March 23, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Fashion Scholarship Fund)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 23: Law Roach speaks onstage at the Fashion Scholarship Fund annual gala at the Glasshouse on March 23, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Fashion Scholarship Fund)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 23: Travis Scott (C) attends the Fashion Scholarship Fund annual gala at the Glasshouse on March 23, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Fashion Scholarship Fund)

📸: Getty