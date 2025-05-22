Ciara Slays in a Cream Stephane Rolland Gown at the amfAR Cannes Gala

Ciara served high fashion appeal at the amfAR Cannes Gala, and we couldn’t get over how stunning the ‘Ecstasy’ singer looked. From her edgy bob haircut, to her cream architectural Stephane Rolland gown, CICI exuded glamour and opulence.

The annual prestigious event by amfAR, is a black tie affair that raises funds for AIDS research. Hosted by Taraji P. Henson, the event included a live performance from Ciara, a fashion show curated by Carine Roitfeld, and a live auction by Simon de Pury.

Styled by Marni Senofonte, Ciara’s cream gown is from Stephane Rolland’s SS24 Couture collection and was unparalleled to anything else we saw on the carpet. With an embellished high-neckline, and a form-fitting silhouette, her dress had a floor-sweeping train that added drama to her avant-garde ensemble.

Similar to Ciara’s gorgeous gown, JLO was also captured in New York on Monday donning a cream Stephane Rolland dress for composer John Kander 98th birthday.

Check her out below:

What say you? Hot! or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: Getty