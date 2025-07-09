Our ‘Top 4 ‘Favorite Cardi B Looks at Paris Fashion Week including a Red Rahul Misha Couture Look, and a Black and White Stephane Rolland Architectural Look + More!

A round of applause to the extraordinary, ultra fabulous, and multifaceted Cardi B, who has left her incredible mark at Paris Fashion Week in a multitude of haute couture looks that were impressive, and unprecedented.

We can’t help but tip our hats off to the Bronx native who has become a modern day Cinderella. Perhaps her journey is the epitome of a “rags to riches” story, inspiring so many woman across the globe of what’s possible when you believe in yourself.

The “Outside” rapper has become known for setting Paris Fashion Week ablaze, and this year was no exception, with her turning it up a notch. From blossoming in a deep red Rahul Mishra couture gown that was characterized with roses sculpted from behind, to serving architectural realness in a black and white Stephane Rolland gown that was unlike anything we’ve seen before, Cardi is in her prime.

Not to mention her cream Ashi Studio lace dress that was dreamy and ethereal, and her black Schiaparelli tassel gown that was unequivocally one of the best avant-garde looks we’ve seen to date.

Cardi B has proven that she is next level, and her team including her longtime stylist Kollin Carter has done such a remarkable job at transforming her into a fashion Icon.

If you think about Cardi B’s Love & Hip Hop days, to where she is now, and how her style has progressed over the years, we’re almost certain she has become her wildest fantasy.

Ahead, check out some of our favorite Cardi B ensembles at this year’s PFW!

Rahul Mishra

Stephane Rolland

Ashi Studio

Schiaparelli

Phot Credit: I/G Reproduction, @Orphnide, @bloomtiful