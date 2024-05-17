Award-winning artist Mary J. Blige, who is known for her cutting edge boots has officially collaborated with Giuseppe Zanotti to debut ‘The Mary Boot’ following her Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit this past weekend.

The slouchy rose gold over-the-knee boot which retails for $1,300, were released on Monday, May 13th and are already sold-out. Although the boot’s came with a hefty price-tag, fans have been anticipating ‘The Mary Boot’ for quite some time, so it’s not a surprise that her boots are already out of stock.

Made from reflective rose-gold synthetic fabric, with a heel height of 105 mm, and leather sole that features the brand’s logo, the boots were made in Italy.

While performing at her SOW concert at the Barclay’s center, the ‘Real Love’ singer did her signature two-step on stage in the bronzy gold boots.

Opting for a denim on denim deconstructed look that was characterized with gold hardware, her boots were a standout sensation.

Giuseppe Zanotti, which was founded in 1994 has proven to be a leading Italian luxury footwear brand among celebrities and fashionista’s alike.

Celebrities who have endorsed Giuseppe Zanotti include Tracee Ellis Ross, Tiffany Haddish, Issa Rae, Taylor Swift and many more.

This partnership makes total sense for Mary J. Blige who prides herself on being fashionable and spotted in some of the most lavish labels.

Despite the boots being sold out, Giuseppe Zanotti released a statement on Instagram that stated, “to keep an eye out for an update soon…” so perhaps there will be a restock in the near future.

Congratulations to Mary J. Blige on fulfilling her word, and promising her fans with ‘The Mary Boot.’ We’re so happy to see her vision come to life in the most avant-garde way, and we can’t wait to see what designs she comes up with next!

Photo Credit: @Sterlingpics