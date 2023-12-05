Queen Beyoncé is the Bonnie, to Hov’s Clyde, the Yin to his Yang, and between the two love birds, they both looked fresh to death.

Since the release of Bey’s Renaissance Film which debuted to the public on Dec 1st, Beyoncé has been serving some looks, and as per usual, she has left no crumbs.

The International Superstar touched down in London last Wednesday with her Hubby Jay-Z in the nick of time for her UK film premiere, and of course in true Beyoncé fashion, she made quite a statement.

Dripped in an all white monochromatic look, styled by Shiona Turini, Bey looked mysterious and fashion forward in a white cropped hooded Alaïa top that she sported with dark black frames, and layered with an oversized blazer, and white sweatpants.

The ‘Cozy’ singer kept things snuggly in her Max Mara Teddy Coat that’s on everyone’s wishlist as the brand celebrates 10-years of their iconic Teddy coat.

Just when you thought it couldn’t get any better, ‘Yonce opted for a white pointy toe boot, letting us know that she’s standing on business. We can definitely see that, ” Uncle Jonny taught her well.”

When she took off her pitch black rectangular framed glasses, we were able to see her gorgeous glam which consisted of peachy bronze eyeshadow that brought out her almond shaped hazel eyes. Her muted pink lips, and soft pink blush added depth to her ethereal beauty.

When it came down to Jay-Z, who celebrated his 54th birthday yesterday, the Brooklyn born rapper turned Billionaire stayed true to his New York roots and wore black on black, with a white crew neck.

Jay’s black wool trench coat that he layered over a sweater and paired with a black beanie, gave him a sophisticated gangster vibe that felt modern, yet true to home.

The ‘Crazy in Love’ duo complimented one another while posing in a series of images in London, and it’s evident to see that “mami’s a rider, and he’s a roller,” and ever since they’ve been put together, no one can stop ’em.

Photo Credit: @genevievelynn