Happy Monday, Bombers and Bombshells!

I spent my Thanksgiving in my hometown of Atlanta, and while here, had the pleasure of attending Balmain’s store opening at Phipps Plaza, one of the swankiest shopping malls in town!

In addition to the party being a celebration of the continued artistry of Balmain, it also gave a nod to the future of the French House, specifically their Space Runner sneakers, which were given a cloud inspired design by sneaker aficionado Ant Kai (pictured below wearing the shoes).

Claire Sulmers, Ant Kai, Dr. Courtney Hammonds

For the occasion, I wore Alaia, and a Balmain leather blazer, along with hair from Indique.

Should your travels ever take you to Atlanta, be sure to check out the Balmain store at Phipps! Tell them I sent you!

Learn more about the Balmain’s Space Runners and how you can customize your own design at Balmain.com.

Images: Drew Visions