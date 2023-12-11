There’s a saying that, “true love will always find a way to come back” and Ashanti and Nelly are living proof that no matter if you separate, travel wide and far, and date other people- when the love is real, the universe will always conspire for you to cross paths again.

With that being said, the couple that shook the early 2000’s for over a decade with their love affair that ended in 2010, has officially reunited this year.

If you recall the “ Verzuz Battle” between Fat Joe and Ja Rule back in 2021, then you knew this reunion was bound to happened based on how Nelly embraced and hugged Ashanti on stage. Even a blind person could see that the chemistry was still there after all these years.

Fast forward to today, and not only are the two back together, and confessing their love for each other through extravagant birthday gifts, but they are also expecting their first child together!

That’s right! The news broke over the weekend, breaking the internet, and filling our hearts with joy. Isn’t it beautiful how love always finds a way to win?

While attending Nelly’s 2023 Black & White Ball at the Four Seasons in St. Louis after a long hiatus, the duo both showed up in all black, matching each others fly. In excitement, Nelly couldn’t keep his paws off Ashanti’s belly.

The man of the hour wore a sharp black tux with an embellished bow tie, and satin labels while his leading lady Ashanti opted for a black velvet Kenny Kas custom gown that had side cutouts and was characterized with a high slit. Centered was a crystal embellished flower that highlighted her newly baby bump, and matched her statement earrings perfectly.

We’re so happy for Ashanti and Nelly’s unison, and perhaps their relationship is a constant reminder that what’s meant to be, will eventually be. Based off the love that we can see, we know these two will bring a bundle of joy into this world, and we can wait to see them become a family of three.

Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction