The “Bongos” rapper Cardi B, 31, has broke yet again another glass ceiling, this time walking her first runway show for Balenciaga in Los Angeles over the weekend, and of course she brought the drama and more!

In attendance for the brand’s Fall 2024 Ready-to-Wear collection included celebs like Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman, Lil Wayne, Kendall Jenner and 2 Chainz. However when it came down to the models on the runway, Cardi stole the spotlight.

Rocking an oversized cobalt blue Balenciaga faux fur coat, the 5’3 Grammy award winning artist strutted down the runway, looking as fierce and cutting-edge as Morticia from the Addams family.

Her silver diamond link Balenciaga necklace added an extra oomph to her off the shoulder moment, and for Cardi’s first time walking, she definitely served some sass and pizzazz.

The rapper who let us know back in 2018 in her song “I Like It” that she, “likes those Balenciaga’s that look like socks,” has finally been given the opportunity to represent the brand in a major way.

With all the controversy that’s still surrounding the brand based on their BDSM campaigns that highlighted child pornography , it great to see their efforts and strides to be more racially inclusive. However, nonetheless the brand still has some rectifying to do.

From Cardi B’s bomb voluminous coat, and Balenciaga accessories, to her dramatic glam, and slick pony tail, this look felt forward and unprecedented for Cardi, and we were so here for this fashion moment!

Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction