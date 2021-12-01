Erica Mena and her daughter Safire were also spotted “twinning” in matching sets. The mother-daughter duo rocked blue leopard print jogger sets from Fashion Nova.
Erica Mena wore Fashion Nova’s $54.99 Back On The Prowl Leopard Suede Jogger Set in blue. The set includes a cropped hoodie with a raw-cut hem and high-waisted jogger pants with a drawstring waistband, with both appearing in a blue leopard design.
Erica paired her set with Yeezy sneakers and earrings.
Safire wore Fashion Nova’s $34.99 Mini Back On Track Leopard Suede Jogger Set. She paired her set with white Nike sneakers and stud earrings.
So cute!