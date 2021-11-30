It’s that time of year again…time for our annual FABYs Awards! With the FABYs, Fashion Bomb Daily honors the groundbreaking moments and achievements made in fashion, beauty, and more in the past year. We will be having a physical awards ceremony this year! RSVP at Fabys2021.eventbrite.com. Read more about it here.

Collaborations have become a huge deal in the fashion industry, merging the worlds of two brands for game-changing collections and innovative marketing rollouts. In 2021, we were graced with some of the most internet-breaking fashion collaborations including Fendi x SKIMS and Kanye West’s Yeezy x GAP. Without further ado, we present the nominees for Collaboration of the Year:

Telfar x UGG

Last year, we received news that cult brand Telfar and Australian footwear brand UGG would be teaming up for a collection. Fast forward to 2021, the duo unveiled their collection which reimagined heritage silhouettes of both brands. Telfar’s shopping bags found themselves dressed in the UGG boot’s iconic chestnut suede and shearling while the classic UGG boot features Telfar’s hard-to-miss logo.

The partnership has also debuted lifestyle apparel like hoodies, sweatpants, leggings, t-shirts, robes and boxers as well as other iterations of footwear and handbags. Together, the duo shook the fashion world with a collection that offered all the cozy feels of UGG and the ultra-cool aesthetic of Telfar.

2. Fendi x SKIMS

After rumors hit the internet of their collaboration, Kim Kardashian of SKIMS and Kim Jones of Fendi’s womenswear made the announcement in the sophisticated manner of a Wall Street Journal Magazine cover, as they were honored with awards by the magazine. Posing as the first-of-its-kind collaboration, the collection combined the heritage luxury of Fendi with SKIMS’s innovation in shapewear and basics. Essentially, they birthed a limited edition ready-to-wear collection of co-branded apparel pieces meant for the modern woman.

Following a rather neutral color palette matched with a pop of pink, the well-known Fendi “FF” monogram finds itself throughout the collection, stamped on pieces such as jumpsuits, puffer jackets, tights, and more. Lala, Coi Leray, Sabrina Elba were fans of this collaboration.

3. Balenciaga x Gucci

Perhaps the biggest high-fashion mashup we’ve seen this year, Gucci and Balenciaga joined forces for Gucci’s Fall/Winter 2021 “Aria” collection. Essentially, “The Hacker Project” duo teamed up for an eye-catching, logomania collaboration including reinterpretations of classic models of both brands. Celebrities like Lady Gaga, Mary J. Blige, and Miley Cyrus have been spotted in the collaborative pieces.

A dazzling Gucci Flora print suit can be seen sporting the Balenciaga logo allover while the Gucci “GG” motif appears on the Balenciaga “Knife” boot. Other notable pieces of collaboration include joint Triple S sneakers, a Dionysus bag, and more.

4. Yeezy x GAP

After several teases, Yeezy and Gap dropped the first piece of their collaboration this summer: the Round Jacket in blue. While Gap has been known to supply timeless basics, the same apparel category has become somewhat of a go-to for Kanye West, with the rapper often making the pieces bigger and cozier with oversized fits in neutral colorways. When you think about, the partnership was basically a match made in heaven.

The Round Jacket has dropped in red and black in addition to its blue color. Not to mention, the brands recently released hoodies in six colorways back in September, with drops strategically coinciding with the DONDA album promotional efforts.

5. Romeo Hunte x Tommy Hilfiger

Back in August, Tommy Hilfiger and Romeo Hunte teamed up for a collaboration that was “remixed, remade, and reimagined for today”. The partnership served as a part of the People’s Place Program which creates opportunities and celebrates the talents of BIPOC communities. Black designer Romeo Hunte revamped classic Tommy Hilfiger silhouettes for a “Manhattan prep meets Brooklyn street” mashup. Hunte brought his signature design elements of reconstruction and mixed prints to Tommy Hilfiger’s iconic archives, elevating timeless pieces with DIY style elements, utilitarian details, and patchwork designs as well as plethora of color.

Noteworthy pieces of the collaboration include the colorblock trench coat, striped polo shirt and matching shorts, heeled boot, and puffer jacket. Celebrities like Maluma, Mack Wilds, Lewis Hamilton and more have been spied in the collaboration’s pieces.

6. Louis Vuitton x NBA

After teaming up in 2020, Louis Vuitton and the NBA teamed up for a second installment of their three-year partnership. Known as the Louis Vuitton x NBA Capsule Collection II, the Pre-Fall 2021 collection essentially continued the aesthetic of the first release along with the introduction of some new pieces. With Louis Vuitton menswear led by the design eye of the late Virgil Abloh, pieces channeled the 90s NBA era with vibrant letterings and graphics matched with the iconic Louis Vuitton monogram. Ultimately, the collection merged luxury, streetwear, and sports for a collection that celebrates “transversality”.

A few pieces, like the Keepall bag, were designed in collaboration with Don Crawley aka Don C, a longtime friend and collaborator of Abloh’s. Perhaps the most standout piece from the collection is their limited edition Wilson basketballs, a first-ever piece for the Louis Vuitton fashion house. Other products from the collection include emblematic handbags like the netted ball pouches, scarves, jewelry, footwear, belts, varsity jackets, and more.

