On Sunday, December 12th, The Fabys, our annual celebration of style and beauty, will return with a physical awards ceremony!

Hosted by Marco Glorious, and sponsored by Urban Skin RX and Mielle Organics, the event will be chock full of style and glamour.

Our awards show this season will be a formal sit down dinner, taking place at Glasshouses in Chelsea (545 West 25th). The venue will be smaller and more intimate, which means that if you’d like to attend, reserve your spot today at Fabys2021.eventbrite.com.

We hope to see you December 12th with your sequins and shimmer! The Dress Code: It’s time to Shine.

See you then.

Smootches!