DreamDoll was spotted striking some poses in a comfy-looking ensemble. The rapper was outfitted in a mauve sherpa hoodie and jogger set from Fashion Nova.
DreamDoll wore Fashion Nova’s $59.99 Fuzzy Bear Sherpa Jogger Set in mauve. The set includes a kangaroo-pocket hoodie with an animal ear detail and high waisted joggers with elasticized cuffs. The cozy sherpa co-ord is also offered in camel and ivory. Sizes for the two-piece set range up to 3X.
DreamDoll paired the set with Louis Vuitton monogram fur slides and a Dior handbag.
What say you? Shop the set here.