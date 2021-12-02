After days of teasers, IVY PARK and adidas confirmed that a new collection is on the way just in time for the holidays and they want fans to deck the halls with bounds of ivy. On Tuesday, a campaign visual for the “Halls of Ivy” collection debuted on Instagram starring Beyoncé and her children in the soon-come pieces.

In a frame from the video, Queen Bey was spotted holding Rumi Carter with Blue Ivy playing with a soccer ball beside them. The ladies all donned matching houndstooth tops and leggings from the “Halls of Ivy” collection, making for a bomb mother-daughters style moment.

The campaign also featured Kobe Bryant and Vanessa Bryant’s daughter Natalia Bryant, Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe’s kids Ava and Deacon Phillippe, James Harden, Jalen Green, and more.

The Ivy Park x adidas “Halls of Ivy” collection will release on December 9th exclusively at adidas. Select retailers will receive the collection on December 10th. The collection will be offered in kid’s sizing as well as adult sizing ranging up to 4X.