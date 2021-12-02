

It has been said that good shoes takes you to good places – and we couldn’t agree more. The perfect pair of shoes, whether that be sky high heels or comfy sneakers, can elevate your outfit and can give you equally high self-confidence.

Looking back at 2021, here are the nominees for Shoe Designer of the Year. We will be having an awards show to celebrate the winners! RSVP today at Fabys2021.eventbrite.com.

Jennifer Le

We are kicking off our nominees with last year’s Faby’s winner Jennifer Le. IAmJenniferLe designs are modern, chic and always on trend. Think sparkling crystal encrusted sandals, boots with the fur and vibrant statement heels (or weapons of mass distraction and Le likes to say). With celebrity fans such as Monica, Mary J Blige, Khloe Kardashian, and Ashanti among many others, can Le make it a back to back win?

Image: Instagram/ @_zamarlewis_

Based in Toronto, Canada, each piece is expertly hand finished and uses top quality materials. Each drop is hotly anticipated with items selling out fast. Jennifer Le usually teases her upcoming designs on her Instagram page @IAmJenniferLe.

Image: Instagrma/ @mannyjaystyles

Image: Instagram/ @iamjenniferle

Amina Muaddi

It is hard to scroll through Instagram these days without coming across one of Amina Muaddi’s designs proudly displayed by her worldwide fans. A signature tell-tale sign of an Amina Muaddi piece is the pyramid shaped heel. Muaddi uses a wide variety of materials including PVC, animal print, satin and even feathers in her designs creating iconic pieces that in turn amass a cult following.

Image: Instagram/ @aminamuaddi

Amina Muaddi has previously collaborated with big names such as Rihanna, AWGE and Wolford.

Image: Instagram/ @aminamuaddi

Image: Instagram/ @aminamuaddi

Daniel Lee of Bottega Veneta

British born and Central Saint Martin alum Daniel Lee, had been at the helm of Bottega Veneta since 2018 before stepping down earlier this year. There is no denying the impact that Lee has had on the Italian brand, creating must-have accessories that everyone lusts after.

Image: Instagram/ @bottegashape

While last year was filled with square toe silhouettes and knotted detailing, this year his shoe designs have taken a more creative turn featuring shearling, spiral cords and feathers. Let’s not forget that Bottega green will forever be synonymous with the brand, much like Tiffany’s blue.

Image: Instagram/ @loriharvey

Image: Instagram/ @thestilettomeup

Jessica Rich

First launched back in 2017, Jessica Rich has quickly gained popularity among celebrities and the fashion elite. She is best known for her PVC designs including the Fantasy pump, the Racy mule from her first collection – named the Transparent Collection. Her more recent designs include the use of mesh and metallic exotics in pumps and sandal shapes.

Image: Instagram/ @therealbbx

Since starting her brand, Jessica Rich has now opened a bricks and mortar store in Beverly Hills, as well as recently been added to Nordstrom and Bloomingdale’s in select stores and online.

Image: Instagram / @whoyouknowpr

Image: Instagram/ @jessicarichcollection

Sybille Guichard

SybG by Sybille Guichard accounts Cardi B, Angela Simmons and our very own EIC Claire Sulmers as avid fans of Guichard’s designs. Metallic mules, thigh-high boots that ooze sex appeal, and go-with-everything clear pumps are the cornerstones of the brand.

Image: Instagram/ @drayamichele

With dreams of becoming a shoe designer, Sybille Guichard built her brand during a long-term hospital stay following complications from Crohn’s disease. Guichard’s inspiring story resonates within the soul of her brand and with every purchase a donation is made to C.A.R.E. for Crohn’s Foundation.

All of S ybG by Sybille Guichard‘s designs, including her jewelry collection, is available on FashionBombDailyShop.com.

Image: Instagram/ @fashionbombdailyshop

Image: Instagram/ @fashionbombdailyshop

That does it! Which designer do you think should win 2021’s Shoe Designer of the Year?

*We will be hosting a physical awards show to award the winner! RSVP today to the Fabys at Fabys2021.eventbrite.com.