Liza Koshy recently appeared on The Tonight Show with host Jimmy Fallon, where she stepped on the scene delivering a dance number with Fallon in a dazzling black look.
Liza Koshy wore a Haleia Fall 2021 Couture $665 flower and feather decorated bustier and $830 velvet flared-leg pants, giving us all the feels of 1920s-meets-modern glam. The look was completed with black Christian Louboutin platform heels and Melinda Maria jewelry. Her look was styled by Alexandra Mandelkorn.
Thoughts on her look?