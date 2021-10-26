Over the weekend, Drake celebrated his 35th birthday with a Narcos-themed birthday bash at Goya Studios in Los Angeles. Draya Michele was spied on the scene of the rapper’s birthday event in a look that showed us she definitely understood the assignment.
Draya Michele wore a Versace white chain print shirt paired with a Lace by Tanaya chain skirt. Finishing off the look, she rocked a see-through handbag, a Versace chunky chain necklace, white ankle boots, and a stack of gold bracelets on each arm.
What say you?
Photos: Backgrid