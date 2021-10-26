A pregnant Jeannie Mai was spotted at Lori Harvey’s SKN by LH launch party in Los Angeles wearing a skin-tight latex dress that showed off her growing baby bump.
Jeannie Mai wore a blush pink long sleeve latex dress by Atsuko Kudo paired with a clear handbag and white point-toe PVC mules. She also accessorized with gold jewelry pieces such as rectangular earrings and a cuff bracelet.
She was spied with Saweetie who was thoroughly enjoying herself and the party’s jams. Bre-Z and her fiancée Chris Amore were also amongst the star-studded attendees!
We love Jeannie Mai’s glow!
Photos: Stan Potts