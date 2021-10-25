It was girls night at the premiere of Eternals during the 2021 16th annual Rome Film Festival as Angelina Jolie and her daughters Zahara and Shiloh, missing Vivienne, shut down the red carpet in their glamorous looks.
Angelina Jolie wore a custom Atelier Versace platinum metal mesh draped strapless column dress, styled by Jason Bolden. She wore her hair in a straight style tucked behind her ears to show off her curved-shape silver earrings.
Zahara Jolie-Pitt wore a white vintage Grecian-inspired gown from The Kit Vintage, of which she picked out herself.
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt wore a Versace black cutout detail mini dress paired with yellow and black spotted sneakers.
Photos: Getty