Dolce and Gabbana unveiled its Alta Moda collection yesterday in Piazzetta San Marco, an extension of Piazza San Marco which is one of Venice’s most popular public squares. Taking place in the captivating city of Venice, Dolce and Gabbana paid tribute to the city itself through the Alta Moda collection’s pieces. The latest collection captures the city’s beauty through luxe fabrics and embellishments such as silks, brocades, crystals, and other trinkets. With such elegant details coming together, Dolce and Gabbana’s Alta Moda collection was able to highlight Venice’s visual beauty and Italy’s overall artisanship.

The show was nothing short of exciting as the guest list was filled with the biggest fashion professionals plus celebrity faces. On the scene at the show, we spied Normani, Megan Thee Stallion, Jennifer Hudson, Doja Cat, Saweetie, Diddy and the Combs sisters, Jennifer Lopez and more. Tune below for celebrity style looks and runway moments from the Dolce and Gabbana Alta Moda show:

Jennifer Lopez appeared at the show wearing a Docle and Gabbana look, styled by Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn.

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble posed in matching Dolce and Gabbana leopard looks.

Style Kollin Carter was spotted in a full Dolce and Gabbana look.

Doja Cat attended the Alta Moda runway show wearing Dolce and Gabbana Spring/Summer 2009 Haute Couture, styled by Brett Alan Nelson.

Saweetie stepped on the scene in a black and silver look by the brand.

Jennifer Hudson performed at the runway show wearing a gold gown from Dolce and Gabbana.

Ciara struck a pose wearing a look by the brand, styled by Mariel Haenn and Rob Zangardi. She stunned in a caramel-colored slinky-look wrapped maxi dress complete with a single shoulder strap detail.

Megan Thee Stallion donned two Dolce and Gabbana looks while attending the show and the after-party dinner festivities. For one look, she wore a neon green crystal embellished bodysuit and sheer lace-up maxi skirt while her second look featured a red cutout bodysuit topped off with a floor-length jacket and red fedora hat. Both looks were styled by Zerina Akers.

Normani showed off her dance moves in a Dolce and Gabbana Spring/Summer 2008 Ready-To-Wear hand-painted floral and tulle gown at the Alta Moda runway show’s post-dinner party.

Diddy had a “proud dad moment” as he posed next to his daughters Chance Combs, D’Lila Star Combs, and Jessie James Combs who walked the Dolce and Gabbana Alta Moda runway show.

Explore more moments from Dolce and Gabbana’s Alta Moda show below:

Photos: Lelia Scarfiotti / Getty / Kaito