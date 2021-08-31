Over the weekend, rapper-entrepreneur Jay-Z celebrated the 18th anniversary of his 40/40 Club in New York City with an exclusive bash including a star-studded guest list full of the biggest celebrity names. In the building, we spotted several familiar faces including his wife and international entertainer Beyoncé, Megan Thee Stallion, Emily B, Fabolous, Lil Uzi, City Girl JT, Swizz Beatz and so many more.

Fashion Bomb Daily was on the scene for the celebrity style supplied by your faves for the evening. So, let’s get into the event’s bomb style moments:

Beyoncé gave us a real life “Barbie” moment wearing a full Versace look including the brand’s $3,495 black safety pin dress, $1,295 satin platform shoes, and $1,410 drawstring purse (sold out). She accessorized the Versace ensemble with Lorraine Schwartz 20 Carat Colombian Emerald & Black Silk Cord Necklacesand 50 Carat Emerald and Sapphire Earrings. Adding to her look’s pink vibes, she sported a The 2nd Skin Co. fuchsia organza trench coat. Her look was styled by KJ Moody.

Angela Rye attended the event wearing a Christoper Esber Pre-Fall 2020 gown, styled by Jason Bolden.

Vic Mensa was on the scene rocking a Dior FW21 RTW look from the menswear line.

Quincy Brown wore a t-shirt, button-up shirt, pants by Venia paired with a Kyle’Lyk Spring/Summer 2022 RTW trench coat and Alexander MacQueen boots. For accessories, he went with Tiffany and Co and Johnny Nelson jewelry. His look was styled by Whitney Whitaker.

Juju wore a $1,490 Herve Leger Fall 2021 turtleneck ruffle dress to the 40/40 Club anniversary event in NYC. This dress was also worn by Tiffany Haddish, styled by Law Roach, while hosting her show on TBS called Friday Night Vibes.

Angela Simmons attended the 40/40 Club anniversary bash wearing a black patent leather look paired with Kandee Temptress Black Rainbow Mules and $45 SybG Saint Louis Baguette earrings, available at Fashion Bomb Daily Shop. Her look for evening was styled by Shenelle Daly.

Tamika D. Mallory posed alongside Jay-Z, Hon. Shyne Barrow MP, and Mysonne Jegna wearing a $395 Alice and Olivia “Ciara” crown print sweater.

Megan Thee Stallion attended Jay-Z’s 40/40 Club anniversary party with her boyfriend Pardison Fontaine. Styled by Zerina Akers, she wore a white off-the-shoulder $2,800 Khaite “Lydia” dress paired with a white Chanel handbag and crystal fringe wraparound heeled sandals.

JT posed with Kaash Paige, in a $735 Dries Van Noten shirt and $795 pants and New Balance shoes, wearing a $1,176 Rick Owens jumpsuit and “Gene” sunglasses.

Lil Uzi Vert dapped up Jay-Z wearing an unreleased Human Made x Lil Uzi Vert hoodie paired with distressed jeans and sunglasses. The collaborative merchandise is said to be releasing soon as Uzi has been posting about it on Instagram.

Meek Mill was spotted at the event wearing a Louis Vuitton button shirt.

Yandy Smith-Harris posed with husband Mendecees Harris wearing a Versailles Boutique gown. Mendeecees wore a Helen Anthony blazer, Miranda Kurdish pants, and Alexander McQueen shoes. Both were styled by Vladimyr Pierre-Louis.

DIXSON attended the 40/40 Club anniversary party wearing a FourTwoFour by Guillermo Andrade suit paired with a Balenciaga mask, and Prada shoes, styled by Neki Bosh who is standing next to him.

Explore more moments from Jay-Z’s 40/40 Club’s 18th anniversary party below:

Photos: Getty / Johnny Nunez