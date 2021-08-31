You ask, we answer! @_shantaaaaa says, “Where??? Omg🔥🔥🔥” @_alexissixela adds, “Where is this dress from?! 😍”

On Friday, Savannah James, LeBron James’s wife, celebrated her 35th birthday! To commemorate the day, her husband surprised her with a star-studded birthday bash in West Hollywood complete with a performance by R&B singer Giveon. For the party, the birthday lady stunned in a head-turning high slit lace-up dress and we’ve got details on her look.

For her 35th birthday festivities, she wore the $1,500 Dundas “Nirvana” dress. The dress serves the ultimate “35 and sexy” vibes for Mrs. James’s birthday as it stops the show with its asymmetrical lace-up slit trailing the back of the garment. She paired the look with a pair of black lace-up heeled sandals and a pleated cylindrical clutch bag. Her look was styled by Kahlana Barfield Brown.

Would you splurge on her look?

Photos: Stan Potts