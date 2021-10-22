On Thursday, music artist Doja Cat celebrated her 26th birthday with an underwater-themed costume party in Los Angeles. Celebrities like Teyana Taylor, Karrueche Train, Winnie Harlow, Billie Eilish, and more were in attendance rocking their best costumes executing the aquatic theme.

Doja Cat showed up to her birthday bash in an incredibly spot-on costume of Princess Kida from Disney’s Atlantis: The Lost Empire (2001). Her Princess Kida costume was custom-made by Chrishabana and included the bralette top, wrap skirt, arm band, crystal shard necklace, and spear. The costume was paired with $109.95 Steve Madden Uplift brown patent lace-up sandals. Her look was styled by Brett Alan Nelson.

Doja Cat even nailed the the character’s icy white hair and facial art for makeup, executed by JStayReady and Ernesto Casillas, respectively.

We wish Doja Cat a very happy birthday!

Photos: Blair Caldwell