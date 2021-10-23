Yahné Coleman was spotted sitting pretty during a recent outing. The dancer was outfitted in a sexy mauve satin dress from Fashion Nova, discover how you can get her look:
Yahné Coleman wore Fashion Nova’s $54.99 All Ruffled Up Satin Mini Dress in mauve. Her mini dress appears in smooth satin along with a plunging neckline, ruffle element, ruched skirt, and broad shoulders with pads. Altogether, the chic details come together for the ultimate night-out dress.
Coleman wore the dress with black suede PVC strap mules, a Chanel handbag, and jewelry.
Thoughts? Make the dress yours here.