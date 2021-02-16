De’arra Taylor Stuns Dolls Kill White Ruched Drawstring Puff Sleeve Top, Azalea Wang Red and Gold Platform Silk Embellished Heels, Versace Black ‘Biggie’ Sunglasses and Prada Gold Logo Net Bucket Bag
De’arra Taylor is always supplying her 5.2 million followers with high-low looks. She recently visited the Versace Mansion donning such a look that included affordable and designer items. Let’s get into her look:
De’arra wore $50 Dolls Kill “Making Statements” button-up shirt, $89.90 Azalea Wang “Aim for the Eyes” Chunky Heel Sandals (sold out), Versace Black Medusa Biggie Sunglasses and Prada Logo-plaque Net Bucket Bag.
Thoughts on her look?