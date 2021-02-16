Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Mauricia from New York

Hey Bombshell’s! Today our Fashion Bombshell of the Day is Mauricia from New York, check her out below.

She writes, “I describe my style as quirky, chic, fun anything I’m feeling at that moment. Fashion is art and I think you should dress as such. I love colors, textures, patterns. shapes and different silhouettes. I love coordination and a good shoulder pad. When I walk into a room I want my outfit to speak before I can.

Love that there is a focal point for each look! What do you think of this bombshell’s style?

