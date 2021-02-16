Cardi B Heats Up Instagram With Mexico Trip Looks Including Pink Balmain Spring 2021 Shimmering Two Piece Set, Vintage Green Christian Lacroix Crochet Coverup + Silver Natalia Fedner Chain Knit Set and Saint Fort Brand Pearl and Crystal Rhinestone Straw Hat

While half of the country is experiencing winter storms, Cardi B decided to heat up her Instagram with looks from her vacation in Mexico with her family. The rapper-fashionista had her designer pieces packed and ready for her trip and we have deets on her looks:

Cardi B wore a Natalia Fedner silver knit set which included a chain bikini ($2,635.50 bikini top and $1,242.75 chain thong) and chain t-shirt dress. The bikini is available on the Natalia Fedner website, but you have to email the brand for interest in the dress. She completed the look with a Saint Fort Brand “The Derby” hat (sold out).

Cardi B rocked a Balmain Spring 2021 RTW look paired with $215 Jessica Rich “Racy” silver mules and D’Orazio earrings.

Cardi B took a romantic walk on the beach with husband Offset in a vintage Christian Lacroix crochet knit coverup for the brand’s Spring 2000 collection.

Cardi B donned a custom look by Sir Baba Jagne. She accessorized the look with $555 House of Emmanuele Selene Reign Earrings (available at @theresidencyexperience & on www.houseofemmanuele.com).

Cardi B’s looks were styled by her partner-in-style Styled by Kollin Carter , assisted by Reva Bhatt and Aaron “AC” Christian. Her makeup was done by Erika La’ Pearl with hair by Tresses x Sandrine.

Photos: @tomasherold