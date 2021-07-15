De’arra Taylor Opts for Cream Tones With Fashion Nova Ribbed Tube Dress

De’arra Taylor appeared on the ‘gram, serving up major heat in her recent look which featured cream tones. For her ensemble, she rocked a cream ribbed tube dress by Fashion Nova and we’ve got details on how you can achieve her look:

De’arra Taylor wore the $34.99 Fashion Nova Naya Snatched Midi Dress in cream. The dress presents itself in a mid-length design baring zero straps in a ribbed knit fabric. Not to mention, it comes in many colors that’ll make you want to buy more than just one. Other colorways include chocolate, light blue, purple, lime and orange. Giving us summer-transitioning-into-fall glam, De’arra spiced up the dress with a pair of cream knee-high boots, oversized gold hoop earrings, and marble oval-shaped sunglasses. She also rocked long wavy hair for her hairstyle of choice.

With such a simple tube dress, the styling possibilities are endless! You can opt for boots, heeled sandals, or sneakers matched with your go-to handbag. The choice is truly yours, depending on your mood or where you’re heading.

Loving the Naya Snatched Midi Dress? Shop it here!