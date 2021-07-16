Look of the Week: Savannah James in Alex Perry, Cardi B and Kulture in Custom Dresses by Rey Ortiz, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky in Louis Vuitton Spring 2022 RTW + More

After a week of so many bomb looks from your favorite celebs, it’s time to get into the best of the best style moments from this past week. From Savannah James at the Space Jam: A New Legacy premiere to Rihanna and A$AP Rocky filming a new music video together, let’s get into this week’s top looks:

Taking the spot for our most engaged and liked look this week, Savannah James beamed in an all-green ensemble while attending the Space Jam: A New Legacy premiere in LA with husband and star of the film LeBron James and daughter Zhuri James. She donned the $1,200 Alex Perry “Darcy” strapless midi dress paired with $745 Amina Muaddi “Vita, both of which appeared in a popping green hue. Her look for the premiere was styled by Kahlana Barfield Brown.

2. Cardi B and Kulture in Rey Ortiz: 37,881 likes

As Kulture celebrated her third birthday, Cardi B and Offset threw their youngest a princess-themed birthday party which was filled with all the details straight from a fairy tale. For the party, Cardi B and Kulture wore custom dresses by Rey Ortiz complete with fluffy pink tulle fit for two ladies of royalty. For Kulture’s look, she also wore a custom crown by Laurel DeWitt which happens to be the same crown worn by her during the 2019 photoshoot for Offset’s FATHER OF 4 album. Both looks were styled by Kollin Carter.

3. Lana Ector in Last Minute Fit: 34,153 likes

Lana Ector strutted her stuff while on vacay wearing the $110 “Blanca” coverup from Last Minute Fit and a pair of gold bamboo hoop earrings from Sister Love. Many of you enjoyed this vacation-ready look with our favorite comment reading “I need the body to go with the dress”.

4. Rihanna and A$AP Rocky in Louis Vuitton: 24,883 likes

While filming a music video right in the streets of NY, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky had the internet in shambles as everyone swooned over the two fashion stars’ looks. While they were spotted in many looks that day, the colorful fur look seemed to be everyone’s fave. Rihanna and A$AP Rocky both wore tie-dye neon fur pieces from Virgil Abloh’s Spring/Summer 2022 RTW menswear collection. A$AP Rocky wore what appeared to be a fur trapper from the brand while Rihanna opted for the fur jacket and $845 Amina Muaddi “Dalida” green embossed croc mules (unavailable in this colorway). Rihanna also accessorized her look with rings by Briony Raymond.

5. Cuban Link in A.L. Luxe Couture: 24,217 likes

For a night out with her girls, Cuban Link wore a full look by A.L Luxe Couture including the brand’s $130 Nirvana Custom Graphic Tee and $98 Blue Icon Skirt. She paired the look with a white quilted Chanel handbag and a pair of $1,190 Tom Ford Napa Simple Strap evening Sandals (sold out). Get a similar pair of heels with the $175 Cult of Coqeutte Cima Silver Vegan Leather Sandals from Fashion Bomb Daily Shop.

Which look takes the crown for Look of the Week? Vote below:

Photos: Reuters / Robert Ector / Getty