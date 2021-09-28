Cynthia Bailey took a trip down memory, or should we say “modeling”, lane as she shared a major throwback photo of a group of supermodels including herself. Cynthia Bailey captioned the photo, “Me & a whole bunch of supermodels back in the day!“

Photographed by Steve Allen on December 14, 1992, the supermodels were attending the Black Girls Coalitions press conference. Founded by Bethann Hardison and Iman, the Black Girls Coalition was a group that was launched as a celebration of Black models in the fashion industry. However as the industry’s racial and stereotypical side was exposed, the group soon became an advocacy group for Black women in fashion. The press conference served as way to hold the industry fully accountable by addressing and raising awareness for the lack of representation of Black people in fashion.

Bethann Hardison can be seen in the photo with Iman leaning over her shoulder. The photo also features Tyra Banks, Veronica Webb, Kersti Bowser, Carla Otis, Gail O’Neil, Peggy Dillard, Roshumba, Naomi Campbell, Karen Alexander, Coco Mitchell, and Phina.

What an iconic photo!

Photo: Steve Allen