Didn’t they tell you that she was a savage? Rihanna wants everyone to be able to tap into their inner savage with her well-known lingerie brand, Savage X Fenty. On Friday, we all got what we’ve been waiting for: the third installment of the Savage X Fenty fashion show.

Every year in September, Rihanna puts on an epic fashion show unlike any runway event. Complete with performances from your favorite artists, Rihanna managed to bring out the sexy in just about anyone. For the Savage X Fenty Volume 3 show, Rihanna prioritized more inclusivity and all-around sexiness. You may be thinking: How does one give more of those aspects after three shows? Well, Rihanna just did it.

Taking place at the iconic Westin Bonaventure Hotel & Suites in Downtown Los Angeles, it was no denying the architectural beauty of the building was a quintessential star of the show. The hotel’s spiraling and circular designs found itself lit up with neon lighting and graced by the presence of some of the biggest names in music, fashion, beauty and more.

Keeping the performance element in place, we witnessed Normani, Daddy Yankee, Nas, Ricky Martin, Jazmine Sullivan, and BIA take the stage for musical presentations of their popular hit songs.

Kicking off the show, iconic supermodel Cindy Crawford was spied walking through the captivating venue wearing a hunter green satin jacquard halterneck dress by the brand. Other star-studded appearances included Erykah Badu, Emily Ratajkowski, Jeremy Pope, Gigi Hadid, Troye Sivan, Adriana Lima, Vanessa Hudgens, Symone, Joan Smalls, and Aleali May to name a few.

Different from your average fashion show, models strutted and danced in Savage X Fenty pieces with choreography executed by Parris Goebel. Coordinated yet abstract, models moved in ways that showed that your Savage X garments will stay in place and keep you sexy for whatever the day may bring you.

The lingerie and sleepwear pieces from the third show definitely brought more sexiness. While she keeps it classic with the use of lace and silky satin, Rihanna also experimented with new textures including stretch mesh, pleated lamé, chainmail, and sleek vinyl in order to capture different facets of “sexy”.

Evident since her very first show, Rihanna made sure to be even more representative of essentially everyone with each annual show. A pregnant Jana B. Thompkins performed a dance number in the $89.95 Shining Star Front-Twist Catsuit in blue. On the other hand, transgender dancer Leiomy Maldonado, aka the “Wonder Woman of Vogue”, showed us how she got her name as she vogued in the $59.95 Pleated Lamé Unlined Bra and $44.95 short. Not to mention, Rihanna dedicated a full set of the show to the guys matched with a musical homage to rapper Busta Rhymes and his discography.

Closing the show, Rihanna appeared at the top of the hotel building surrounded by the male models dressed fully in red and black pieces from the brand. For this moment, the bad gal was outfitted in a Roberto Cavalli Spring/Summer 2001 black sheer maxi dress, Savage X Fenty thigh high stockings, and point-toe heeled sandals.

Explore moments from the red carpet and show below:

Rihanna appeared on the red carpet wearing a custom Bottega Veneta look.

Rihanna performed in the Savage X Fenty show wearing a Docle and Gabbana Spring/Summer 2005 snakeskin and mesh corset, which was customized into a one-piece by the singer’s tailor Grace R. Kim. She paired the piece with Savage X Fenty lace stockings.

Rihanna wore a Maison Margiela black long slit dress, circa 2000, paired with Savage x Fenty pieces including thigh high stockings and a garter set. She completed the look with Amina Muaddi “Dalida” mules. Rih’s looks for the show were styled by Jahleel Weaver.

Jeremy Pope wore a look by the brand while appearing on the red carpet.

Joan Smalls wore a Mugler look to the Savage X Fenty show red carpet.

Gigi Hadid wore a white Versace suit to the red carpet event.

You can now shop pieces straight from the runway here! If you haven’t watched the show, it is exclusively available for viewing on Amazon Prime Video.

Photos: Getty Images / Dennis Leupold