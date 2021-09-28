Emily B was spotted enjoying a game a pool where she shared that she was “feeling good, living better”. The fashionista kept it comfortable yet stylish during her game wearing a blue jumpsuit by Fashion Nova.

Emily B wore the $44.99 Calm And Relaxed Jumpsuit in blue from Fashion Nova. She paired the cozy jumpsuit with a pair of PVC sandals. She also wore her hair in a bone straight style and went for neutral tones in her makeup look.

The Calm And Relaxed Jumpsuit is the staple piece you need in your closet. The jumpsuit keeps you looking stylish even on your chill days, it is no wonder the Nova babes have called this piece “comfy, sexy, and cool”. It features a plunging v-neckline with adjustable beaded drawstrings on both sleeves. The ankles of the jumpsuit are cuffed to give off the feels of a jogger pant. While the blue color worn by Emily B is currently sold out, it is available in mocha.

What do you think? Shop the jumpsuit here.