Black female owned brand Hanifa debuted their first runway collection last night at the National Portrait Gallery in Washington D.C.

The majestic gallery was bathed in pink and purple light, while a band played, clothed in white. Guests, all wearing Hanifa, entered the venue, tip-toeing past artful waterfalls, pink balloons, and fluffy flowers to find their seats, which were stamped with the brand’s logo. The setting was magical, so it’s no surprise Hanifa’s collection was called Dream. In a video that played before the show, brand founder Anifa Mvuemba said, “ Some dreams may fade over time, but others cling to us and become an integral part of who we are. They guide us throughout our lives and direct us to the path that we were destined to take. Our dreams serve as a reminder that we are capable of anything in this life if we just believe.”

With numerous awards under her belt (including a Faby’s 2020 Designer of the Year award), and brand fans that include Sarah Jessica Parker, Mary J Blige, and Monica, Mvuemba, who also celebrated her 31st birthday last night, is certainly living the dream. Her newest collection offered her signature wearable knits, suits, and denim, made with real women in mind. New pieces included red carpet ready gowns (a denim bustier number with a long train closed the show), and footwear that will be on everyone’s wish list this season. The energy was high and the mood elevated, as the mostly black female audience celebrated one of their own. Anifa’s trajectory is proof that all things are possible with hard work and a commitment to excellence.

The Real Housewives of Potomac cast including Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Askale Davis, Robyn Dixon, and Candiace Dillard, all came out to support, wearing Hanifa:

Image Credit: @EthnicityBrand

Fellow CEO’s and Founder like Mess in a Bottle’s Kalilah Wright and Girl CEO Ronne Brown were also in attendance.

For the occasion, I wore a Soraya maxi by Hanifa of course!

Stay tuned for more photos and catch the full runway above.

What did you think of Hanifa’s first runway show?

Images: Vernon Davis/ Ethnicity Brand