Dreezy recently stepped out in stylish green and orange look which included a mesh bodysuit suit and bralette set from Fashion Nova.
Dreezy wore Fashion Nova’s $49.99 Flirtatious Scandal 2 Piece Bodysuit in green. The set includes a satin bralette top and ruched mesh bodysuit with functioning front buttons and a collar. The set also comes in a brown option with sizes ranging up to 3X.
Dreezy paired the bodysuit and bralette set with green metallic shorts, orange square-toe knee-high boots, and an iridescent Vivienne Westwood handbag.
