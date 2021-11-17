Paris Hilton and Carter Reum tied the knot on November 11th with an extravagant ceremony in Los Angeles. As a celebrity, Hilton’s wedding was filled with many familiar faces including Kim Kardashian, Nicole Richie, Kimora Lee Simmons, and more. Not to mention, it was not your typical wedding as the couple celebrated with friends and family for three days with different events including an all-out carnival at Santa Monica Pier.

Over the course of the weekend, Paris Hilton went through several outfit changes for the ceremony, reception, and other events. For the ceremony, she wore a custom Oscar de la Renta ivory gown with a tulle ball skirt and pressed flowers which graced the top of the dress and veil. Altogether, her dress took over 1,400 hours of crafting and embroidering!

Carter Reum wore a Zegna black suit for the wedding ceremony.

For her reception, she switched to a shorter white Oscar de la Renta off-the-shoulder dress which consisted of hand-draped taffeta and 3D embroidered flowers.

Nicky Hilton, who posed as Paris’ maid of honor, and the bridesmaids wore custom light pink dresses by Alice and Olivia.

For her first dance with her new husband Carter, Paris wore a custom Galia Lahav white off-the-shoulder tulle dress.

In another look, the bride wore a custom Pamella Roland embellished dress with a leg slit and see-through cape. Rounding off the look, she wore a tiara to channel her inner princess for her special day.

The couple continued to celebrate their marriage with a neon-themed carnival at Santa Monica Pier. Perfectly on theme, Paris wore a custom pink high-low dress by Alice and Olivia while Carter went with a Rich Fresh navy blue pink-striped set.

Paris Hilton’s wedding looks were styled by Sammy K.

Congratulations to Paris Hilton and Carter Reum!

Photos: German Larkin