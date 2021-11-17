Brown seemed to be Ciara’s go-to color this weekend as she performed at this year’s Baby2Baby Gala in another brown look following her tonal red carpet ensemble for the event.
Ciara wore a custom Dolce and Gabbana brown look, styled by Kollin Carter. The outfit consisted of a high-low blazer jacket, high-waisted shorts, a satin top and tie, and satin over-the-knee boots, which gave us the feels of an glammed-out ringmaster. While a ringmaster is one who directs the circus, Ciara showed us that she was the commander of style with this look.
