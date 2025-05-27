On the Scene at the 2025 AMA’s: Janet Jackson Performs in a Vetements Look, Ciara Slays in a Chained Bronx & Banco Dress, JLO looks Glamorous in a Brown Defaience Gown + More!

The 2025 American Music Awards lit up the Fontainebleau Las Vegas with a dazzling parade of high fashion and unforgettable performances. Music royalty and style icons alike hit the stage and the scene in bold, head-turning looks that had fashion lovers talking. From Janet Jackson’s edgy Vetements ensemble to Ciara’s sultry Bronx & Banco chained dress, and Jennifer Lopez’s shimmering glam in a brown Defaience gown, the night was a masterclass in statement style. Keep scrolling for all the jaw-dropping fashion moments from the star-studded evening!

Jennifer Lopez brought her signature star power to the 2025 American Music Awards as host, delivering not just captivating stage moments but a full-on fashion spectacle. She opened the show in a regal custom look by Miss Sohee, setting the tone for a night of glamour. As the evening unfolded, J.Lo made striking wardrobe changes, including a sultry brown gown by Defaïence and a shimmering crystal-embellished number from Bronx & Banco. Each ensemble, expertly styled by her longtime collaborators Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn, showcased her ability to seamlessly blend elegance, edge, and show-stopping appeal.

Ciara turned heads at the 2025 American Music Awards in a silver fringe dress by Bronx & Banco that shimmered with every step. The daring look featured intricate metallic detailing and thigh-high fringe that highlighted her sculpted legs and effortless confidence. With its sultry silhouette and high-impact sparkle, the dress was a perfect match for Ciara’s bold red carpet energy, proving once again why she’s a certified style star.

Janet Jackson made a triumphant return to the stage at the 2025 American Music Awards, delivering her first televised performance in seven years. Dressed in a bold look by Vetements, the music icon commanded attention as she was honored with the prestigious Icon Award. Her edgy ensemble captured the essence of her trailblazing legacy, perfectly punctuating a powerful and unforgettable moment in her legendary career.

SZA was one of the night’s biggest winners at the 2025 American Music Awards, turning heads in a custom black satin ensemble by Ellie Misner. Originally designed as a structured corset top and fishtail skirt set, the look was reimagined into a sleek, form-fitting gown that exuded modern elegance. Styled by Dunsin Wright, the dramatic silhouette and rich fabric perfectly complemented SZA’s soulful presence as she accepted her awards and took center stage.

Sexyy Red made a bold entrance at the 2025 American Music Awards, turning up the heat in a sheer red gown by The Attico. The eye-catching look showcased her curves and fearless fashion sense, amplified by a sleek platinum 613 bob styled to perfection by Cliff Vmir. Finished with statement jewelry and undeniable confidence, the rising rap star proved she’s just as fierce on the red carpet as she is on the mic.

Tiffany Haddish embraced understated glamour at the 2025 American Music Awards in a shimmering turquoise gown by Bronx & Banco. The floor-length design featured a draped neckline and a built-in hood, adding a unique twist to the classic silhouette. With its subtle sparkle and elegant fit, the look struck a balance between sophistication and standout style, cementing Haddish’s place as a red carpet risk-taker with refined taste.

Last but not least, Shaboozey brought a standout moment to the 2025 American Music Awards as he took the stage to present in a crystal-embellished plaid suit with denim paneling by Etro. Styled by Neon Complex, the look effortlessly fused country-western influences with bold, fashion-forward detailing. With its flared silhouette, intricate embroidery, and layered textures, the ensemble captured the artist’s signature blend of genre-bending music and fearless style.

What say you? Hot! or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: Getty Images